2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT

2020 Dodge Challenger

SXT

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797246
  • Stock #: 20131862
  • VIN: 2C3CDZAG8LH131862
Exterior Colour
Pitch Black
Body Style
Coupe
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

Low Mileage! New Arrival! This 2020 Dodge Challenger is for sale today. This low mileage coupe has just 11 kms. It's pitch black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Start System
Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Driver Convenience Group
  • Bright Pedals
  • High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
  • 6 Alpine Speakers
  • HD Radio
  • Front heated seats
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • 8.4' Touchscreen
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • 276-Watt Amplifier
  • Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats
  • Door Trim Panels w/Ambient Lighting
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • Plus Group
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4' Display
  • Nappa Leather-Faced Front Vented Seats
  • Quick Order Package 2EA
  • Rhombi 2-Piece Wheel Centre Caps
  • Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
  • 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
  • For Details
  • Visit DriveUconnect.ca
  • Wheels: 20' x 8' Satin Carbon Aluminum
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
  • Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
  • 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Premium-Stitched Dash Panel
  • Tires: 245/45R20 BSW All-Season Performance

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

