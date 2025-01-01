Menu
<p>2020 DODGE DURANGO R/T</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Power Tailgate</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755302308763_04425506002149626 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2020 Dodge Durango

90,820 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

12872654

2020 Dodge Durango

R/T AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,820KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT5LC346931

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,820 KM

2020 DODGE DURANGO R/T

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Power Tailgate

- Memory Seats

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Instrument Panel Bin
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Block Heater
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Rear Load-Levelling Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Nivomat Brand Name Rear Shock Absorbers
Full-Time All-Wheel
590.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
turn-by-turn navigation directions
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
220 kgs (7
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Dodge Durango