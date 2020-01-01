Low Mileage! For an authentic Dodge SUV experience in a package that can keep your whole family safe and comfortable, look no further than the Dodge Durango. This 2020 Dodge Durango is for sale today. Filled with impressive standard features, this 2020 Dodge Durango is a surprising, adventurous ride. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.This low mileage SUV has just 18 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJFT6LC258708 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Type of tires: AT
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 60
- Diameter of tires: 18.0
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Rear air conditioning with separate controls
- Trim
-
- Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Black grille
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Rear leveling suspension
- Short and long arm front suspension
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- 1st
- Remote window operation
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Cargo tie downs
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
- Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
- Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- Permanent locking hubs
- Auxilliary engine cooler
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Driver knee airbags
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Electric power steering
- Door pockets: Driver
- Rear heat ducts with separate controls
- Passenger and Rear
- 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Painted aluminum rims
- Tires: Width: 265 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
- Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
- Fuel Capacity: 93 L
- Rear Leg Room: 981 mm
- Gross Vehicle Weight: 2948 kg
- Rear Head Room: 1011 mm
- Front Head Room: 1013 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1449 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1025 mm
- Front Shoulder Room: 1486 mm
- Max Cargo Capacity: 2393 L
- Overall Height: 1801 mm
- Overall Width: 1924 mm
- Wheelbase: 3042 mm
- Overall Length: 5110 mm
- UConnect
- Urethane shift knob trim
- AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
- Manual child safety locks
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- Halogen aero-composite headlights
- 2 USB ports
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1281 mm
- Rear Hip Room: 1088 mm
- Curb weight: 2199 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.