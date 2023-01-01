Menu
2020 Ford Edge

82,936 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
SEL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER

SEL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER

Location

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

82,936KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9590242
  • Stock #: STKA00881
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97LBA00881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Ford Edge SEL Agate Black *BACK-UP CAMERA*, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! SEL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Reviews: * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Climate Control
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

