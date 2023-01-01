$36,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER
Location
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9
$36,000
- Listing ID: 9590242
- Stock #: STKA00881
- VIN: 2FMPK4J97LBA00881
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # STKA00881
- Mileage 82,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Ford Edge SEL Agate Black *BACK-UP CAMERA*, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! SEL NO ACCIDENTS ONE OWNER EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep wants to BUY YOUR CAR. That's right! 1. Bring your vehicle by and let us do a no hassle, market evaluation. 2. Bring by any documents that may increase the value or your vehicle. 3. Pick up a check. It's that easy. Find out why so many others have sold us their personal vehicle. Reviews: * Owners say they appreciate the easy-to-use technology and enjoy a comfortable drive in most conditions. Expect a pleasing punch from the 2.7L engine, which sportier drivers seem to enjoy. The updated infotainment system is easy to learn, even for first-time touchscreen users. Source: autoTRADER.ca Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep would like to invite you to experience our Market Value Pricing. Come see why so many people have saved money by purchasing from us. Let us show you why you made the right decision to come here. At Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep, WE BUY CARS. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! *$599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green Fee applicable to all used vehicles.
Vehicle Features
