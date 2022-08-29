Menu
2020 Honda Odyssey

15,940 KM

Details

$52,800

+ tax & licensing
$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2020 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$52,800

+ taxes & licensing

15,940KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9091513
  • Stock #: 9UTNA01150
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H80LB501150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA01150
  • Mileage 15,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

