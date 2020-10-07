Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Compass

7,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-736-282

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited - Nav / Sunroof / Leather / No Dealer Fees

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited - Nav / Sunroof / Leather / No Dealer Fees

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-736-282

  1. 6137700
  2. 6137700
  3. 6137700
  4. 6137700
  5. 6137700
  6. 6137700
  7. 6137700
  8. 6137700
  9. 6137700
  10. 6137700
  11. 6137700
  12. 6137700
  13. 6137700
  14. 6137700
  15. 6137700
  16. 6137700
  17. 6137700
  18. 6137700
  19. 6137700
  20. 6137700
  21. 6137700
  22. 6137700
  23. 6137700
  24. 6137700
  25. 6137700
  26. 6137700
  27. 6137700
  28. 6137700
  29. 6137700
  30. 6137700
  31. 6137700
  32. 6137700
  33. 6137700
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,850KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6137700
  • Stock #: PA5581
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB2LT193671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with option like Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back up Camera, Push Start Button, and so much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
9-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2020 RAM 3500 Big Horn
 16,113 KM
$52,778 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 28,600 KM
$18,721 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 24,230 KM
$18,547 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

XXX-XXX-XXXX

(click to show)

604-736-282

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory