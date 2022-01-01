2020 Jeep Wrangler

$55,887 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 3 7 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8089045

8089045 Stock #: PA6273

PA6273 VIN: 1C4HJXENXLW178271

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,372 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics GVWR: 2 Diesel Fuel Convertible Hardtop A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof 500 lbs) Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL 494 KGS (5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.