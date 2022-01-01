Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

25,804 KM

Details Description Features

$65,994

+ tax & licensing
$65,994

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

$65,994

+ taxes & licensing

25,804KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8089093
  • Stock #: N202462A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXFG8LW224681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,804 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon comes with a beautiful Green Wrap, Sky One Touch Power Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Navigation, Alpine Sound System, Leather Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, plus much more! Please contact us for further details. There are no extra fees.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity and money laundering, Columbia Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Diesel Fuel
Convertible Hardtop
800 lbs)
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Tires: LT285/70R17C BSW On/Off-Road
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK
630 KGS (5

