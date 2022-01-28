Menu
2020 Kia NIRO

4,500 KM

Details Description Features

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

LP Auto

604-321-7668

Contact Seller
2020 Kia NIRO

2020 Kia NIRO

EX

2020 Kia NIRO

EX

Location

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8225601
  Stock #: P428927
  VIN: KNDCC3LC9L5428927

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P428927
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW 2020 Kia Niro EX Hybrid! Only 4500kms! Options include:



- keyless entry

- apple carplay/android auto

- autonomous braking

- heated seats

- heated steering wheel

- blind spot monitor

- automatic headlights

- dual zone automatic climate control

- cruise control



AND TONS MORE!



Low lease/finance rates 
Quick, easy Approvals
All trades welcome
Extended warranty available
Shipping available
Video Chat walk arounds via FaceTime, WhatsApp, Facebook Chat, etc.
We come to you for test drives 



All of our vehicles come with a 3rd party inspection and a complimentary Carfax report! Call LP Auto at 604.321.7668, visit our website www.lpauto.ca or come visit us at 5551 No. 3 Rd in Richmond today! Doc fee $795. Dlr#30841



Check out our inventory here
https://www.lpauto.ca/used-cars-vancouver?IsSold=0



Book a test drive here
https://www.lpauto.ca/test-drive-lp-auto



Appraise your trades here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vehicle-appraisal-trade-in-value-vancouver



Apply for loan here
https://www.lpauto.ca/vancouver-car-loan-application

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LP Auto

LP Auto

LP Auto

5551 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2C7

604-321-7668

