$49,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,989
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
2020 Lexus ES 300
2020 Lexus ES 300
h Premium Ecvt
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
$49,989
+ taxes & licensing
41,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9641554
- Stock #: 9UTNA06202
- VIN: 58AB21B17LU006202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA06202
- Mileage 41,078 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top