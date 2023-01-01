Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus ES 300

41,078 KM

Details Features

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus ES 300

2020 Lexus ES 300

h Premium Ecvt

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus ES 300

h Premium Ecvt

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

  1. 9641554
  2. 9641554
  3. 9641554
  4. 9641554
  5. 9641554
  6. 9641554
  7. 9641554
  8. 9641554
  9. 9641554
  10. 9641554
  11. 9641554
  12. 9641554
  13. 9641554
  14. 9641554
  15. 9641554
  16. 9641554
  17. 9641554
  18. 9641554
  19. 9641554
  20. 9641554
  21. 9641554
  22. 9641554
  23. 9641554
  24. 9641554
Contact Seller

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641554
  • Stock #: 9UTNA06202
  • VIN: 58AB21B17LU006202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA06202
  • Mileage 41,078 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2019 Lexus NX 300
 54,709 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 350 8A
 30,180 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 41,078 KM
$49,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory