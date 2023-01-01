2020 Lexus ES 300

$49,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 0 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641554

9641554 Stock #: 9UTNA06202

9UTNA06202 VIN: 58AB21B17LU006202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UTNA06202

Mileage 41,078 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.