2020 Lexus ES 350

$42,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 , 1 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9641557

9641557 Stock #: 9UTNA76666

9UTNA76666 VIN: 58ABZ1B19LU076666

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 9UTNA76666

Mileage 30,180 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.