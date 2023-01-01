Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus ES 350

30,180 KM

Details Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus ES 350

2020 Lexus ES 350

8A

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus ES 350

8A

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

  1. 9641557
  2. 9641557
  3. 9641557
  4. 9641557
  5. 9641557
  6. 9641557
  7. 9641557
  8. 9641557
  9. 9641557
  10. 9641557
  11. 9641557
  12. 9641557
  13. 9641557
  14. 9641557
  15. 9641557
  16. 9641557
  17. 9641557
  18. 9641557
  19. 9641557
  20. 9641557
  21. 9641557
  22. 9641557
  23. 9641557
  24. 9641557
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,180KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641557
  • Stock #: 9UTNA76666
  • VIN: 58ABZ1B19LU076666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA76666
  • Mileage 30,180 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2019 Lexus NX 300
 54,709 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 350 8A
 30,180 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES 300 h ...
 41,078 KM
$49,989 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory