2020 Lexus IS 300

45,058 KM

Details Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Lexus IS 300

2020 Lexus IS 300

AWD

2020 Lexus IS 300

AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,058KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9601294
  Stock #: 9UTNA40799
  VIN: JTHG81F22L5040799

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Manganese Lustre
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 9UTNA40799
  Mileage 45,058 KM

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 2

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

