2020 Lexus NX

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 LEXUS NX300</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1751929759296_910890331306435 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Memory Seats</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- CD Player</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><p><br></p>

2020 Lexus NX

55,632 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Watch This Vehicle
12729999

2020 Lexus NX

NX 300 AWD PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 12729999
  2. 12729999
  3. 12729999
  4. 12729999
  5. 12729999
  6. 12729999
  7. 12729999
  8. 12729999
  9. 12729999
  10. 12729999
  11. 12729999
  12. 12729999
  13. 12729999
  14. 12729999
  15. 12729999
  16. 12729999
  17. 12729999
  18. 12729999
  19. 12729999
  20. 12729999
  21. 12729999
  22. 12729999
  23. 12729999
  24. 12729999
  25. 12729999
  26. 12729999
  27. 12729999
  28. 12729999
  29. 12729999
  30. 12729999
  31. 12729999
  32. 12729999
  33. 12729999
  34. 12729999
  35. 12729999
  36. 12729999
  37. 12729999
  38. 12729999
  39. 12729999
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,632KM
VIN JTJGARDZ1L5010453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,632 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 LEXUS NX300

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- CD Player

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Folding Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.888 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Atkinson cycle and Direct-injection 4-stroke gasoline engine Superior version Turbo (D-4ST)
360 kgs (5
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: water-to-oil cooler
lock up torque converter and steering wheel paddle shifters
Engine: 2.0L 16V 4-Cyl DOHC Intercooled Turbo -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
203 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER for sale in Richmond, BC
2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER 872 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus NX NX 300 AWD PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 Lexus NX NX 300 AWD PREMIUM/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 55,632 KM $36,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru BRZ Sport TEC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI for sale in Richmond, BC
2017 Subaru BRZ Sport TEC/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL/ NAVI 60,185 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Lexus NX