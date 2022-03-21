$54,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus NX 300h
2020 Lexus NX 300h
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
23,228KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8726594
- Stock #: P40308
- VIN: JTJGJRDZ4L2140308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P40308
- Mileage 23,228 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6