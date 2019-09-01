$53,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus NX 300h
2020 Lexus NX 300h
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
22,524KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9312754
- Stock #: 9UTNA27227
- VIN: JTJGJRDZ5L2127227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA27227
- Mileage 22,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Premium Package (Offered Until 09.2019)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6