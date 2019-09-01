$54,499+ tax & licensing
$54,499
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Lexus NX
300
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
13,289KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8616344
- Stock #: P19564
- VIN: JTJHARDZ6L2219564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 13,289 KM
Vehicle Features
LCPO
Executive Package (Offered Until 09.2019)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6