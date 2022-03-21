Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

24,322 KM

Details Features

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 8920366
  2. 8920366
  3. 8920366
  4. 8920366
  5. 8920366
  6. 8920366
  7. 8920366
  8. 8920366
  9. 8920366
  10. 8920366
  11. 8920366
  12. 8920366
  13. 8920366
  14. 8920366
  15. 8920366
  16. 8920366
  17. 8920366
  18. 8920366
  19. 8920366
  20. 8920366
  21. 8920366
  22. 8920366
  23. 8920366
  24. 8920366
Contact Seller

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,322KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8920366
  • Stock #: 9UBNA29623
  • VIN: JTJGARDZ8L2229623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBNA29623
  • Mileage 24,322 KM

Vehicle Features

Black Line Edition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2019 Lexus UX 250H AWD
 60,645 KM
$42,989 + tax & lic
2014 Audi SQ5 3.0 8s...
 138,912 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Allroad...
 31,686 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory