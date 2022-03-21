$46,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus NX
2020 Lexus NX
300
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
24,322KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8920366
- Stock #: 9UBNA29623
- VIN: JTJGARDZ8L2229623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBNA29623
- Mileage 24,322 KM
Vehicle Features
Black Line Edition
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6