Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus NX

39,836 KM

Details Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 9347365
  2. 9347365
  3. 9347365
  4. 9347365
  5. 9347365
  6. 9347365
  7. 9347365
  8. 9347365
  9. 9347365
  10. 9347365
  11. 9347365
  12. 9347365
  13. 9347365
  14. 9347365
  15. 9347365
  16. 9347365
  17. 9347365
  18. 9347365
  19. 9347365
  20. 9347365
  21. 9347365
  22. 9347365
  23. 9347365
  24. 9347365
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

39,836KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9347365
  • Stock #: 9UTNA04166
  • VIN: JTJAARDZ4L5004166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA04166
  • Mileage 39,836 KM

Vehicle Features

Standard Package (Offered Until 09.2019)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2017 Nissan Rogue SL...
 50,779 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Sonic...
 95,646 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 8A
 17,401 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory