2020 Lexus NX

34,034 KM

Details Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

34,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9496381
  • Stock #: 9UTNA17960
  • VIN: JTJSARDZ7L2217960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour sliver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA17960
  • Mileage 34,034 KM

Vehicle Features

F Sport Series 3 (Offered Until 09.2019)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

