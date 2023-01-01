Menu
2020 Lexus RX 350

36,644 KM

$45,989

+ tax & licensing
8A

8A

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

36,644KM
Used
VIN 2T2JZMDA7LC220584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA20584
  • Mileage 36,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Executive Package
LCPO Certified

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

2020 Lexus RX 350