$48,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus RX 350
8A
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
27,213KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9269644
- Stock #: 9UBPA20930
- VIN: 2T2HZMDA2LC220930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UBPA20930
- Mileage 27,213 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6