Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Lexus UX

35,547 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

Contact Seller
2020 Lexus UX

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

  1. 8539937
  2. 8539937
  3. 8539937
  4. 8539937
  5. 8539937
  6. 8539937
  7. 8539937
  8. 8539937
  9. 8539937
  10. 8539937
  11. 8539937
  12. 8539937
  13. 8539937
  14. 8539937
  15. 8539937
  16. 8539937
  17. 8539937
  18. 8539937
  19. 8539937
  20. 8539937
  21. 8539937
  22. 8539937
Contact Seller

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,547KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8539937
  • Stock #: P28156
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH9L2028156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P28156
  • Mileage 35,547 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 29,021 KM
$25,989 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 Abarth
 47,731 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus RX 350 8A
 10,013 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-5533

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory