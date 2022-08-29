$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
604-273-5533
2020 Lexus UX
2020 Lexus UX
250H AWD
Location
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6
604-273-5533
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
46,211KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9312742
- Stock #: 9UTNA25706
- VIN: JTHP9JBH3L2025706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 9UTNA25706
- Mileage 46,211 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
OpenRoad Lexus Richmond
5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6