2020 Lexus UX

33,895 KM

Details Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Lexus UX

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,895KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9591100
  • Stock #: 9ULRA25801
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH8L2025801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9ULRA25801
  • Mileage 33,895 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

