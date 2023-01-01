Menu
2020 Lexus UX

32,605 KM

Details Features

$41,000

+ tax & licensing
$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Lexus UX

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

2020 Lexus UX

250H AWD

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$41,000

+ taxes & licensing

32,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9695650
  • Stock #: 9UBPA29356
  • VIN: JTHP9JBH0L2029356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UBPA29356
  • Mileage 32,605 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
LCPO Certified

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

