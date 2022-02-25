$39,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
Signature Mazda
778-288-5828
2020 Mazda CX-5
2020 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD
Location
Signature Mazda
13800 Smallwood Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2C2
778-288-5828
$39,990
+ taxes & licensing
39,039KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8421416
- Stock #: A60789
- VIN: JM3KFBDM5L0760789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,039 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Signature Mazda
Signature Mazda
13800 Smallwood Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2C2