2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

68,786 KM

Details

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

604-273-5533

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

68,786KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9847049
  • Stock #: 9UTNA34197
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB6LU334197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9UTNA34197
  • Mileage 68,786 KM

More inventory From OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

2020 Lexus RX 350 8A
 34,064 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus NX 300 (2)
 59,367 KM
$38,495 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 152,439 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

OpenRoad Lexus Richmond

5631 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M6

604-273-5533

