2020 MERCEDES BENZ E53 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Features
- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor
- Navigation System
- Air Suspension
- Massage Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated& Ventilated Seats
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Pre-Collision System
- Attention Assist
- Power Sunroof
- Burmester Sound System
- Dual Zone Climate Control
- Bluetooth Technology
- FM/AM Radio
- Voice Control
- Variable Driving Mode
- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

66,148 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

12725706

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

AMG E 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ ONE OWNER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,148KM
VIN W1K1J6BB3LF142515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH-5502
  • Mileage 66,148 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ E53 COUPE

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL, ONE OWNER


Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Air Suspension

- Massage Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Attention Assist

- Power Sunroof

- Burmester Sound System

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Live Traffic Information
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Voice Activation
aux audio input jack
Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Chrome Grille
Run-flat Tires
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rocker Panel Extensions
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panorama 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Power Open And Close Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Mechanical

3.07 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 850CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity

Additional Features

Radio data system
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Piano Black Centre Console
Weatherband
External Memory Control and 10 Gb Internal Memory
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
12.3 Instrument Cluster Display
Engine: 3.0L Turbo Inline 6-Cylinder -inc: ECO start/stop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class