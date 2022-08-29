2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$70,498 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9054286

Stock #: P490585A

VIN: 4JGFB5KB6LA071892

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,999 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Spoiler Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Seating Memory Seats Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Airbag

