2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

38,999 KM

$70,498

+ tax & licensing
Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

604-273-7521

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

38,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9054286
  • Stock #: P490585A
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB6LA071892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,999 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM US? All Makes Warranty Program on Every Used Vehicle Drive with Confidence. We sell more CERTIFIED Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM than anyone else in the area! We have a wide selection of used cars on the lot at any given time! Our volume allows us to give you the best possible deals. We have departments such as Service, Body Shop, Parts, Paint Shop, and Accessories on site for your convenience.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Memory Seats
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

