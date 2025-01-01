Menu
2020 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 53 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Air Suspension 

- Heated& Cool Cup Holder

- Burmester Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.



*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

71,663 KM

Details Description Features

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG

12688749

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

AMG GLE 53 4MATIC / NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,663KM
VIN 4JGFB6BB6LA169746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,663 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 53 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG

Highlight Features

- 360 Degree Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Navigation System

- Apple Carplay

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Pre-Collision System

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Rear Heated Seats

- Air Suspension 

- Heated& Cool Cup Holder

- Burmester Sound System

- Power Sunroof

- Memory Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE




Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
PARKTRONIC Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
MBUX Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
80 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.27
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
750.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.0L Turbocharged I6
Transmission: 9-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
930 kgs (6
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Active Brake Assist with Cross-Traffic Function
460 LBS)
Automatic Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$64,995

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class