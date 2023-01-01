$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 MINI Cooper
2020 MINI Cooper
5 Door
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
14,919KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9776695
- Stock #: 1UBNA32947
- VIN: WMWXU7C0XL2M32947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonwalk grey semi-met
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,919 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Storage Compartment Package
Additional Features
Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Rear Rack Prep
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k
16inch Victory Spoke Blk RFT
Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic Paint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8