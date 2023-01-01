Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 MINI Cooper

14,919 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 MINI Cooper

2020 MINI Cooper

5 Door

Watch This Vehicle

2020 MINI Cooper

5 Door

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

  1. 9776695
  2. 9776695
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
14,919KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9776695
  • Stock #: 1UBNA32947
  • VIN: WMWXU7C0XL2M32947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonwalk grey semi-met
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,919 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Storage Compartment Package

Additional Features

Black Roof and Mirror Caps
Rear Rack Prep
No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 3yr/40k
16inch Victory Spoke Blk RFT
Moonwalk Grey Semi-Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 168,315 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c ...
 54,564 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Prius c ...
 165,254 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory