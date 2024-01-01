Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Leaf

100,698 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,698KM
Used
VIN 1N4AZ1CP1LC305847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 100,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2022 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Venza HYBRID VENZA LE 100,247 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade for sale in Richmond, BC
2018 Toyota Prius Prime Upgrade 83,082 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT for sale in Richmond, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 25,854 KM $26,994 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Leaf