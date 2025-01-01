Menu
2020 PORSCHE CAYMAN

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Sport Chrono

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.

*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***

DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

20,395 KM

$73,880

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

Coupe/ SPORT CORONO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

12564869

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman

Coupe/ SPORT CORONO/ CLEAN TITLE/ LOW KM

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$73,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,395KM
VIN WP0AA2A82LS260118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # UH-5398
  • Mileage 20,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 PORSCHE CAYMAN

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Sport Chrono

- Bose Sound System

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Cruise Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE

Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*




Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fixed Front Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo Space Lights
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
54 L Fuel Tank
3.89 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Interior Concealed Storage
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged Boxer 4-Cylinder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$73,880

+ taxes & licensing

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman