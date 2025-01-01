Menu
2020 MACAN AWD 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

HIGHLINE FUTURE:

- Navigation System

-   Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated& Ventilation Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bose Premium Sounds System

- Memory Seats

- Cruise Control

- Power Lift Gate

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- AND MUCH MORE



Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***



DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Porsche Macan

45,672 KM

$46,880

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan

AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SPORT EXHAUST

2020 Porsche Macan

AWD/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL/ SPORT EXHAUST

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$46,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,672KM
VIN WP1AA2A51LLB02058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,672 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 MACAN AWD 

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT, BC LOCAL

HIGHLINE FUTURE:

- Navigation System

-  Backup Camera& Parking Sensor

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Heated& Ventilation Seats

- Heated Steering Wheels

- Rear Heated Seats

- Lane Keeping Assists

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Bose Premium Sounds System

- Memory Seats

- Cruise Control

- Power Lift Gate

- Bluetooth Technology

- Variable Driving Mode

- Traction Control

- FM/AM Radio

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***


DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& $395Vehicle Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*


*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Tire mobility kit
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
ParkAssist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 4.13
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
92-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo I-4
Full-Time All-Wheel
651.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Bodyside Insert
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Collapsible Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
150w Regular Amplifier

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
510 kgs (5
534 lbs)

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$46,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Porsche Macan