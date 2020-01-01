Menu
2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Richmond Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.

5491 Parkwood Way, Richmond, BC V6V 2M9

604-273-7521

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4445025
  • Stock #: 20265765
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT6LN265765
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Bumpers, Remote Keyless Entry! With all the legendary power and iconic capability of Ram trucks paired to next generation efficiency and technology, this 2020 Ram 1500 is the perfect combination of classic and contemporary. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today. This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2020 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2020 Ram 1500.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 12 kms. It's bright white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This special Big Horn edition Ram 1500 really lives up to its name with burly tires, Big Horn Badging, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, remote start, and power folding side mirrors. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Uconnect3, a 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 3.5 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, chrome badging, chrome bumpers, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Bumpers, Remote Keyless Entry, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFFT6LN265765 . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.richmondchrysler.com/finance/application/ $599 Documentation Fee and $199 Go Green fee added to the price of all vehicles. o~o

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • power retractable mirrors
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 65
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
  • Front split-bench
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME BUMPERS
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Electric power steering
  • Door pockets: Driver
  • Passenger and Rear
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.2 L/100 km
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.7 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 275 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1039 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1011 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1676 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1669 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1039 mm
  • UConnect
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Lithium ion motor battery
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3130 kg
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • Keyless ignition with push button start
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 5 USB ports
  • Front Hip Room: 1610 mm
  • Overall Length: 5916 mm
  • Overall Width: 2085 mm
  • Overall height: 1971 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1610 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1148 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3670 mm
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.6 s
  • Curb weight: 2373 kg

