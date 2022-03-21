Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

27,488 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Columbia Chrysler

604-273-8018

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Location

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

604-273-8018

  1. 8958883
  2. 8958883
  3. 8958883
  4. 8958883
  5. 8958883
  6. 8958883
  7. 8958883
  8. 8958883
  9. 8958883
  10. 8958883
  11. 8958883
  12. 8958883
  13. 8958883
  14. 8958883
  15. 8958883
  16. 8958883
  17. 8958883
  18. 8958883
  19. 8958883
  20. 8958883
  21. 8958883
  22. 8958883
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,488KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8958883
  • Stock #: PW6705
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM7LN298318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW6705
  • Mileage 27,488 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine, NAV, Power dualpane panoramic sunroof, Power adjustable pedals, Remote start, Front and Rear Park Assist, BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection, Trailer Brake Control , Sprayin bedliner, electronic locking 3.92 rear differential, Power folding exterior mirrors, Sport performance hood, Class IV hitch receiver, First and Secondrow heated seats, Wireless charging pad, Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats, Power front seats, Heated steering wheel, harman/kardon 19speaker high performance audio, 12inch touchscreen plus much more!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
Diesel Fuel
A/T
220 kgs (7
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Columbia Chrysler

2021 Dodge Charger
23,312 KM
$47,413 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 2500
100,524 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 43,366 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

Columbia Chrysler

5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-8018

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory