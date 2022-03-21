$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Location
Columbia Chrysler
5840 Minoru Boulevard, Richmond, BC V6X 2A9
- Listing ID: 8958883
- Stock #: PW6705
- VIN: 1C6SRFLM7LN298318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,488 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L V6 turbocharged diesel engine, NAV, Power dualpane panoramic sunroof, Power adjustable pedals, Remote start, Front and Rear Park Assist, BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection, Trailer Brake Control , Sprayin bedliner, electronic locking 3.92 rear differential, Power folding exterior mirrors, Sport performance hood, Class IV hitch receiver, First and Secondrow heated seats, Wireless charging pad, Luxury leatherfaced front bucket seats, Power front seats, Heated steering wheel, harman/kardon 19speaker high performance audio, 12inch touchscreen plus much more!
Vehicle Features
