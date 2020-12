Vehicle Features

Additional Features BLACK SafetyGroup BedUtilityGroup GraniteCrystalMetallic Transmission:8-SpeedAutomatic PowerSunroof TowingTechnologyGroup Radio:Uconnect12.0w/Navigation TrailerTirePressureMonitoring BlackTubularSideSteps LowerTwo-TonePaint QuickOrderPackage2ZP MOPARDOT-CertRoadsideSafetyKit Leather-FacedFront40/20/40Bench Wheels:17'x8'BlackPaintedAluminum DualAlternatorsRatedAt380Amps PowerWagonLevel2EquipmentGroup Engine:6.4LHEMIV8w/FuelSaverMDS 17-SpeakerHighPerformanceAudio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.