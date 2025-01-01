Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2020 SUBARU ASCENT PRIMER</p><p>TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT</p><p>NO ACCIDENT</p><p>Highlight Features</p><p>- Backup Camera</p><p>- Navigation System</p><p>- Blind Spot Monitor</p><p>- Lane Keeping Assist</p><p>- Pre-Collision System</p><p>- Heated& Ventilated Seats</p><p>- Rear Heated Seats</p><p>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p>- Dual Zone Climate Control</p><p>- Power Sunroof</p><p>- Bluetooth Technology</p><p>- FM/AM Radio</p><p>- Adaptive Cruise Control</p><p>- Voice Control</p><p>- Variable Driving Mode</p><p>- AND MUCH MORE</p><p><br></p><p><p>Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.<br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><br><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span><br></span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><strong><strong>DL#40299 UC Auto</strong></strong></strong></strong><br></p><p><strong><strong><strong><span>3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8</span></strong></strong></strong></p><p><span><strong>*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*</strong></span></p><p><strong><span>*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014<span> </span>or newer*</span></strong></p><br><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1760569043870_3345353570454753 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2020 Subaru ASCENT

137,211 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier 7-Passenger/ NO ACCIDENT/ HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKER

Watch This Vehicle
13077736

2020 Subaru ASCENT

Premier 7-Passenger/ NO ACCIDENT/ HARMAN/KARDON SPEAKER

Location

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

  1. 13077736.753924646?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33728
  2. 13077736
  3. 13077736
  4. 13077736
  5. 13077736
  6. 13077736
  7. 13077736
  8. 13077736
  9. 13077736
  10. 13077736
  11. 13077736
  12. 13077736
  13. 13077736
  14. 13077736
  15. 13077736
  16. 13077736
  17. 13077736
  18. 13077736
  19. 13077736
  20. 13077736
  21. 13077736
  22. 13077736
  23. 13077736
  24. 13077736
  25. 13077736
  26. 13077736
  27. 13077736
  28. 13077736
  29. 13077736
  30. 13077736
  31. 13077736
  32. 13077736
  33. 13077736
  34. 13077736
  35. 13077736
  36. 13077736
  37. 13077736
  38. 13077736
  39. 13077736
  40. 13077736
  41. 13077736
  42. 13077736
  43. 13077736
  44. 13077736
  45. 13077736
Contact Seller

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,211KM
VIN 4S4WMARD8L3414247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,211 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 SUBARU ASCENT PRIMER

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

NO ACCIDENT

Highlight Features

- Backup Camera

- Navigation System

- Blind Spot Monitor

- Lane Keeping Assist

- Pre-Collision System

- Heated& Ventilated Seats

- Rear Heated Seats

- Heated Steering Wheel

- Dual Zone Climate Control

- Power Sunroof

- Bluetooth Technology

- FM/AM Radio

- Adaptive Cruise Control

- Voice Control

- Variable Driving Mode

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*



Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Transmission shift lock
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.44 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
73.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cyl Boxer w/Turbo -inc: Horizontally opposed w/direct injection

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 245/50R20
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
000 lbs)
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Machined Aluminum Alloy -inc: high-gloss split-spoke design
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: lock-up torque converter
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed 60-40 Bench 3rd Row Seat Front
X-MODE and electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
722 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From UC Auto

Used 2009 MINI Cooper Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2009 MINI Cooper Hardtop S/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 134,756 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD 7P/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Genesis GV80 3.5T Prestige AWD 7P/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL 29,132 KM $61,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box/ NO ACCIDENT/ BC LOCAL 10,713 KM $67,800 + tax & lic

Email UC Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

Call Dealer

236-877-XXXX

(click to show)

236-877-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Subaru ASCENT