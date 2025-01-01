Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3 STRANDER RANGE PLUS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.




*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*

2020 Tesla Model 3

131,224 KM

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

12918395

2020 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus RWD/ CLEAN TITLE/ BC LOCAL

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

236-877-4881

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,224KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4LF738699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,224 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Tesla Model 3 STRANDER RANGE PLUS

TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT

CLEAN TITLE, BC LOCAL


Highlight Feature:

- Navigation System

- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors

- Blind-Spot Camera

- Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated Seats

-Keyless Entry

-Auto High-Beam Headlight

- Autopilot

- Pre-Collision Safety System

- FM/AM Radio

- Bluetooth Technology 

- AND MUCH MORE


Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.






*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***

*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***

*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***




DL#40299 UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

*All price excludes $495 Doc Fee& 395$Preparation Fee and applicable taxes.*

*Finance and Lease option available on vehicle year 2014 or newer*


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Smart Device Integration
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Leatherette Steering Wheel
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable front seats and custom driver profiles
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear-wheel drive
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3 Skid Plates
33-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic
9.00 Axle Ratio
Motor: AC Permanent Magnet

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Video Streaming
Radio: Upgraded Audio System -inc: immersive sound
premium connectivity for 30 days (satellite maps w/live traffic visualization
in-car internet streaming music and media
caraoke and internet browser)
music and media over Bluetooth and 4 USB ports and wireless charging for 2 smartphones in centre console
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.6 kW Onboard Charger
8.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 50 kWh Capacity

UC Auto

UC Auto

3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing>

UC Auto

236-877-4881

2020 Tesla Model 3