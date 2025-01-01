$38,880+ tax & licensing
2020 Tesla Model Y
Location
UC Auto
3891 No 3 Rd, Richmond, BC V6X 2B8
236-877-4881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE AWD
TRUE PRICE, NO HIDDEN FEE, FREE CARFAX, FULL INSPECTION REPORT
NO ACCIDENT, FINANCE ONLY
Highlight Feature:
- Navigation System
- Back-up Camera & Parking Sensors
- Blind-Spot Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Seats
-Keyless Entry
-Auto High-Beam Headlight
- Autopilot
- Pre-Collision Safety System
- FM/AM Radio
- Bluetooth Technology
- AND MUCH MORE
Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the data above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle color, trim, options, price or other specifications.
*** FULL CARFAX REPORT AND INSPECTION PAPER AVAILABLE!!***
*** BEST VALUE FOR YOUR TRADE-IN OR SELL US YOUR CARS!!***
*** COMPETITIVE RATE FOR FINANCING!!***
Vehicle Features
