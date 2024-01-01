Menu
2020 Toyota 4Runner

73,518 KM

Details Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

2020 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

73,518KM
Used
VIN JTEBU5JR4L5747370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 73,518 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Limited 7 Passenger Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2020 Toyota 4Runner