2020 Toyota 86
GT 6A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,402KM
VIN JF1ZNAE17L8751849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UTNB51849
- Mileage 54,402 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
