Features include a 12-volt power outlet, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 6-speaker stereo, an 8.0-inch infotainment display, a cargo cover, manual front seat adjustments, a leather-trimmed shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a 4.2-inch driver info display, LED headlights, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, automatic high beams, radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, passive keyless entry, a heated and leather-trimmed steering wheel, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, heated/power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, an 8-way power drivers seat, LED fog lights, adaptive LED headlights, and many more! 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner.

2020 Toyota C-HR

57,463 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR

Limited

2020 Toyota C-HR

Limited

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,463KM
Used
VIN JTNKHMBX1L1068353

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 57,463 KM

Features include a 12-volt power outlet, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 6-speaker stereo, an 8.0-inch infotainment display, a cargo cover, manual front seat adjustments, a leather-trimmed shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a 4.2-inch driver info display, LED headlights, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, automatic high beams, radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, passive keyless entry, a heated and leather-trimmed steering wheel, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, heated/power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver's seat, LED fog lights, adaptive LED headlights, and many more! 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO.1UBNB68353

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

2020 Toyota C-HR