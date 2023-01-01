$28,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota C-HR
Limited
2020 Toyota C-HR
Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 12-volt power outlet, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 6-speaker stereo, an 8.0-inch infotainment display, a cargo cover, manual front seat adjustments, a leather-trimmed shifter, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a 4.2-inch driver info display, LED headlights, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, automatic high beams, radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, blind spot monitoring, passive keyless entry, a heated and leather-trimmed steering wheel, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, heated/power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, an 8-way power driver's seat, LED fog lights, adaptive LED headlights, and many more! 160 point safety inspected and Toyota Certified. Fully serviced by our Toyota trained and certified technicians to ensure up to date maintenance for its new owner. Just call or email sales@openroadtoyota.com to arrange a viewing today! Price does not include doc fees. ***All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a standard measure to ensure the safety and quality of the process when purchasing a certified pre-owned vehicle from us. LICENSE NO. 7825 STOCK NO.1UBNB68353
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-273-3733