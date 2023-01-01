$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 7 , 4 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10496319

10496319 Stock #: 1UBPA09289

1UBPA09289 VIN: 5YFB4RBEXLP009289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Celestite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1UBPA09289

Mileage 87,438 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.