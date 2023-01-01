Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

52,206 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

52,206KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE6LP036271

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,206 KM

2020 Toyota Corolla