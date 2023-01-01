$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan XLE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan XLE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
25,233KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP016541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBPA16541
- Mileage 25,233 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2023 Tesla Model 3 2,340 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota 4Runner 11,639 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 17,220 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Corolla