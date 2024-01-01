Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Corolla

68,765 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
68,765KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPRBE9LP036264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour celistie
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,765 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LE Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

Used 2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Richmond, BC
2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i 34,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core for sale in Richmond, BC
2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core 9,553 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus NX 450h + for sale in Richmond, BC
2024 Lexus NX 450h + 1,346 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

Call Dealer

604-273-XXXX

(click to show)

604-273-3733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

604-273-3733

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Corolla