2020 Toyota Corolla

55,963 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

2020 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan LE CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Richmond

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-3733

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
55,963KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE3LP128275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,963 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Standard Package

13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8

604-273-XXXX

604-273-3733

2020 Toyota Corolla