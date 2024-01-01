$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,443KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5YFBPRBE5LP019445
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1UBNA19445
- Mileage 52,443 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid Sienna XSE 7-Pass 36,022 KM $51,999 + tax & lic
2023 Porsche Cayenne 18,696 KM $86,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA EV Preferred Two-Tone 88,371 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
Call Dealer
604-273-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
604-273-3733
2020 Toyota Corolla