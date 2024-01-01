$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan LE CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Richmond
13100 Smallwood Pl, Richmond, BC V6V 1W8
604-273-3733
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
83,486KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE2LP047591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,486 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
